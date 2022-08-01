Royce & Associates LP Buys 71,600 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Avaya stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

