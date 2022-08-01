Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.11% of A10 Networks worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,308 shares of company stock worth $7,273,989 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

