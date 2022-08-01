Royce & Associates LP Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.77% of Olympic Steel worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 2.5 %

ZEUS opened at $29.73 on Monday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olympic Steel

In other Olympic Steel news, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $204,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,712.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $84,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,712.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,001. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

