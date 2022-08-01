Royce & Associates LP Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.82% of Sierra Wireless worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 14.3% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 173,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $6,241,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $6,525,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $968.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

