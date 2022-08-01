Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,068 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.01% of Lazydays worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $376.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.60 million. Analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $91,829.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 811,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,385.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 102,327 shares of company stock worth $1,247,085. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

