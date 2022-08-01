Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

R has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.35. 370,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,974. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,239 shares of company stock worth $911,298. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

