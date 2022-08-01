Safehold (SAFE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Safehold Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.
Safehold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
