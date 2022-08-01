Safehold (SAFE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after acquiring an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $7,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

