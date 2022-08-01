Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 999,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200,706 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $212,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $183.45. 36,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,868,555 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.