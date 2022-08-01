Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €29.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of KGX opened at €44.35 ($45.26) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.67.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

