Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 257,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

