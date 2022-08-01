Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 257,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

