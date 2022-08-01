SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.87-12.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.06.

SBAC stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.85. 530,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,836,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 220,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 97.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

