Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,315 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 147,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,813. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

