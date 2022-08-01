Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,833. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88.

