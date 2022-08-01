Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $226.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.51 and its 200 day moving average is $231.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

