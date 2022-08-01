Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 45,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.02. 94,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.