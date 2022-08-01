Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,840 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after acquiring an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.04. 28,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

