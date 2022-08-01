Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.50. 24,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

