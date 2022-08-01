Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 565 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,956. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

