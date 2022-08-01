Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $413.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,673. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.01.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

