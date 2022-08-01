Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after acquiring an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after acquiring an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after acquiring an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.