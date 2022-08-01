Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHM stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

