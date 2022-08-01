Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 68,443 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 385,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 213,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42.

