Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,443 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 385,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,360,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 213,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

