Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 15.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.