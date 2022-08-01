Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 0.3 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

