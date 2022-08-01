Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $90.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -54.32%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Articles

