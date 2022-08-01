Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $36.56. 356,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,628. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 500,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.