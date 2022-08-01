Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STX. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,697. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

