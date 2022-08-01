Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 89,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo accounts for about 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 7.71% of Secoo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Trading Up 0.7 %

SECO traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Secoo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

