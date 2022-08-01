Secret One Day Volume Reaches $6.62 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $172.66 million and $6.62 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00212064 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00522024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

