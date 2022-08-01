Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is GAM Holding AG’s 10th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,839 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned 0.39% of Sensata Technologies worth $31,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,286. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

