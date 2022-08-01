Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 14.1 %

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,743. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.6% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 2,833,333 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

