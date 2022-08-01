Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 32.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Service Co. International Stock Performance

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

