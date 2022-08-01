SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.41. SES AI shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 1,303 shares.

SES AI Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at SES AI

In related news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Qichao Hu purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

