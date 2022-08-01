SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.41. SES AI shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 1,303 shares.
SES AI Trading Down 5.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Activity at SES AI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.