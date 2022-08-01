Seth Jaffe Sells 12,782 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,642. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

