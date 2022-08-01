SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 60,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 61.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $132.45 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 29.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

