SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.06 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,151,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average of $197.46. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

