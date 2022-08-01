SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.12% of Tennant worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Tennant Stock Up 1.2 %

TNC stock opened at $67.03 on Monday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.