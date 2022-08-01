SFE Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 9,365 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,365 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $163.38 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

