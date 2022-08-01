Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,917. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

