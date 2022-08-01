Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.91. 2,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,230,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,169,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,324,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 232,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

