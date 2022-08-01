Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

TSE SCL opened at C$5.82 on Monday. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.80.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

