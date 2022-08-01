Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.46) target price (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($30.96)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.64) to GBX 2,025 ($24.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,801.40 ($33.75).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 14.06 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,164.94 ($26.08). 8,805,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,348,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,178.25. The company has a market cap of £159.30 billion and a PE ratio of 557.97. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

