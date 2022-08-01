Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Drops By 23.8%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.06. 45,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,814. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. Arconic has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arconic by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 583,529 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

