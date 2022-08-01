Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Decreases By 28.1%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ballantyne Strong

In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,051,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,778. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

