Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Drops By 39.8%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 161,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. 282,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

