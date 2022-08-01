Short Interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Grows By 27.5%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BTRS Trading Down 4.0 %

BTRS stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BTRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

