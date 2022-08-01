Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Decreases By 39.2%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,020,000 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 39,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,639. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

