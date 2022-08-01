Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Drops By 24.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CareCloud Stock Performance

MTBC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,368. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.18.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

