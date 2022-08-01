Short Interest in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Increases By 37.8%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. 13,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,893. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,759.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,759.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,217 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.